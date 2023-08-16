On Monday, August 14, 2023, Marguerite "Margaret" Joan Seaton, of Wood River, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 84 at Bria Nursing Home in Godfrey.
She was born on January 2, 1939 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Margaret Paris and Joseph Szoke, and married Billie "Bill" Seaton on May 16, 1959 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River.
Margaret attended Saint Bernard's Catholic School in Wood River, Illinois and graduated from Wood River High School in 1956. She and her husband traveled the world while Bill served in the United States Air Force. Margaret and Bill lived in Turkey, Germany, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Kansas City. Margaret held many important jobs throughout the world even working at the United States Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Margaret obtained her elementary education degree from Southern Illinois University and served as a teacher for several years. She left teaching to become employed with the U.S. Army Aviation System Command (AVSCOM) helping with the design and inspection of Army aircraft. She was trained by the U.S. Army at the Rock Island Army Arsenal to inspect Black Hawk helicopters. She retired as a Quality Assurance Inspector at the NASA U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family. She lived at Cedarhurst of Bethalto with her husband Bill for the last four years.
Margaret loved her family and grandkids and was a joy to everyone she was around. She is survived by three daughters and a son, Mary Robinson of Wood River, William (Mary Beth) Seaton of Chesterfield, Missouri, Katherine (Scott) Smith of Godfrey, Illinois, and Leslie Grussing of Wood River; eleven grandchildren, Jill (Caleb) Grenzebach, Paige (David)) Ballard, Terry Stille, Madeleine Seaton, Marguerite Seaton, Marigrace Seaton, Martha Seaton, Abigail Smith, Annabelle Smith, Alex Grussing and Jonah Grussing; three great grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Szoke of Highland; and two sisters, Joanne and Jane Szoke of Belleville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; son-in-law, James Martin; and a grandson, Nathan Grussing.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm at First Christian Church of Wood River, 160 E. Lorena Av, Wood River. Pastor Walter McCaslin will officiate with burial following at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.