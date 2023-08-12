Margaret McKinnon

Hardin
The family of Margaret Elaine McKinnon of Hardin is saddened to announce her passing on Thursday August 10, 2023, at the age of 75 at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis Missouri.
Born near Carrollton on April 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Eva (Wiser) Schofield. She married David McKinnon in Hamburg IL on August 20, 1966. They enjoyed almost 57 years of togetherness.
She will be greatly missed by David and their three children: Gregory (Kate) McKinnon of Williamstown MO, Steve (Sarah Foege) McKinnon of Florissant MO and Stephanie Marshall (Chris Moore) of Jerseyville IL; grandchildren: Keaton McKinnon, Makinnon Marshall, Jordyn (Chris) Hale, Morgan Marshall, Jace Marshall and Jayce McKinnon. Also surviving are her two sisters: Carol “Peg” Chapman of Nilwood and Pauline (Larry) Ruyle of Eldred, sister-in laws: Jane Gress of Jerseyville, Betty Voges of Indiana, Cathy (Gary) Churchman of Bethalto, Cricket (Chuck) Quiller of Kampsville, Bon (Dan) Breden of Springfield, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Ora Flamm, Dale Schofield, Mildred Settles, Frank Schofield, Shirley Ruyle, Judy Breuchaud and Ronald Schofield.
Margaret was very well known by many through her Avon sales and waitressing at Wittmond’s Restaurant before she started working for the State of Illinois at Alton Mental Health Center where she retired from in April of 2013 after working 25 years. She made many close friends throughout her careers; her laugh was memorable and contagious.
Along side David, they enjoyed camping, trips to Branson, cruises, watching the grandchildren’s sporting events, going to auctions, and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin on Monday August 14, 2023 from 9 - 11am, service at 11 with burial at Indian Creek Cemetery immediately following services. A lunch will be served at KC Hall in Hardin afterwards.
Memorials can be made to Indian Creek Church of Christ.
