Margaret Morris King, 96, of Edwardsville passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Anderson Hospital. She was born March 4, 1927 in St. Louis, MO to Thomas Pearl and Olive Hope (nee: Glassey) Roach. Margaret was retired from the Bethalto School District. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Edwardsville and in the summers taught Headstart in Cottage Hills. She enjoyed horses, dogs, cats, bird watching and anything nature related. She was a generous person that helped others. Margaret would use her own funds to help her students and to pay for field trips.
She is survived by her son, John (Jeanette) Higginbotham Jr of Staunton and Hope (Dwayne) Higginbotham Cunningham of Red Banks, MS.; two step daughters, Marilyn “Nici” Mahlandt of FL and Kathy Clark of IL; ten grandchildren: John James “Jamey” Higginbotham III, Casey Elizabeth Wiser, McKenzee Koch Mize, Tiffany Renee’ Droege, Ryan James Shelton, Amber Danielle Noud, Ashley Autumn Adler, April Dawn Frost, Eric Zachary Carver and Shellee Dee Clamp; 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion Charles King; a brother, Thomas Leroy “Bud” Roach and 4 sisters: Genevieve Marie Roach Wright, Suzanne Elizabeth Roach, Kathleen Mary Roach and Helen Irene Roach Sheehan.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.