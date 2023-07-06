Margaret Grams

Margaret Jane Grams, 100, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 6:40 am at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on February 12, 1923, in East St. Louis, the daughter of Charles R. and Margaret M. (Kelley) Presnell. On October 7, 1945, in Madison County, IL, Margaret married Leo J. Grams. He preceded her in death in January of 1982.
During WWII Margaret worked for the National Stamp Company making material for the war for over 5 years. She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Prairetown, the Red Hats Club, the Church's Ladies Aid, the Women's Missionary League, as well as the Madison CO Home Extension for over 30 years. In her younger years, Margaret enjoyed camping and family vacations, being active in T.O.P.S. and her bowling league with friends. She also enjoyed reading, crafting, word searches, and watching game shows.
She is survived by her children, Babe (Ron) Edsall of Prairietown, Laurie Stephens of High Ridge, MO, Diane (Ed) Mercer of Chandler, AZ, and Janie (Mark) Hawkins of Bowlingbrook, IL; eleven grandchildren, Kyle (Gail) of Edwardsville, IL, Erik (Beatriz) of Wentzville, MO, Megan (Ben) of Collinsville, IL, Brittany (Ben) of Moore, OK, Josh of Cedar, NJ, Richelle (Andrew) of Tempe, AZ, Angie (Bruce) of Edwardsville, IL, Andrew (Jamie) of Edwardsville, IL, Amanda (Mehdi) of Proper, TX, Taylor of Bowlingbrook, IL, and Alyssa of Bowlingbrook, IL; fourteen great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Rayceal Grams; a sister-in-law, Karen Presnell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; a son, Jon J. Grams; and four siblings, Norma L. Dollins, Charlotte Davis, Pat Simpson, and Charles Presnell.
A Visitation will be held Monday, July 10, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 am at the church officiated by Pastor Oliver Lamie.
Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Belleville.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown.
