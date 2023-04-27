Margaret Bierman

Margaret Marie (Fisher) Bierman, 84, of Godfrey, formerly of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia.
She was born October 28, 1938, in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Irvin and Irene (Fowler) Fisher.
She married Donald Bierman on December 9, 1958, in Carlinville. Together, they had four children and spent several years raising a family prior to his passing in 1971.
Margaret was a member of Carlinville High School Graduating Class of 1956. She then went on to pursue a career in home health care, the profession from which she retired. Margaret served as a board member of the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation for many years. Her family will remember her love for gardening, infectious laughter, and willingness to give to her community.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Andrea) Bierman of Jerseyville, Pamela Bierman and Paula Diaz, both of Woodbridge VA; grandchildren, Shelby Grimmett, Alexis Grimmett, Maggie Grimmett, Sophia Diaz, Olivia Diaz; and sisters, Irene Brown, Christine Nejmanowski, Debra Morris, Annie Bunton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Bierman; sisters, Wilma Speaks, Ilene Walters; and brother, Jack Fisher.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the funeral home with Rev. Ray Robinson, officiating.
Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carlinville.
Memorials in Margaret’s name may be made to the Lighthouse Food Pantry, which feeds the community of Medora, Illinois and surrounding areas.
