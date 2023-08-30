Marcus Colin Neal, 52, died at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born April 17, 1971 in Alton, the son of Artie Michael Neal and Patricia Ann (Westbrook) Knoche. He worked as a landscaper in the area for many years. Besides his parents he is survived by one son, Joshua David Neal, one granddaughter, one brother, Adam Neal of Wood River and one sister, Kendra Waller (Kevin) of East Alton. He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Neal. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gentfuneralhome.co
