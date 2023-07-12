Marcella Margaret Lane, 86, died at 10:20 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital. Born February 15, 1937 in Dow, she was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Fessler) Finkes. She married Gerald Lane on September 14, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1996. Mrs. Lane was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and retired from the information technology department at Union Pacific Railroad. Surviving is her nephew, David Finkes (Carla) of Dow as well as many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
