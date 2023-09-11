Mamie Schlobohm

Mamie L. Schlobohm, 99, passed away at 1:27 am on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 31, 1924 in Bono, AR, the daughter of Guy and Dora (Davis) Hancock.
Mamie married her first husband, Arvel Baker in 1941 in Arkansas, he passed away in 1967. She later married Alford Schlobohm on October 27, 1990 at the Beltline Christian Church in Alton, IL, he preceded her in death in 2003.
She was a pillar of strength for her family, a devoted Cardinals Baseball fan, a collector of dolls, and someone who truly relished the thrill of auctions and sales. She was a remarkable individual whose life journey was filled with diverse experiences and unwavering love for her family. She was a source of inspiration, resilience, and unwavering support to those fortunate enough to know her.
During her working years, Mamie wore many hats; working as a cook on the barges, a CNA, and in her earlier years at the broom factory in Alton.
Mamie lived at Skyline apartments and made many friends through the years. Including to very special friends; Judy McElroy and Priscilla Burlingame;who the family extends their thanks and appreication to for helping to take care of her over the past few years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lataua and Les Applegate of Godfrey, IL; eleven grandchildren, Todd Applegate (Jessica), Gene Baker (Kim), Kevin Baker, Brian Baker, Sherry Leahy (Kevin), Jo Ann McAdams (Jim), Rhonda Burton ( Joseph), Scotty Williams (Penny), Christy McNeely, Greg McNeely, and Brad McNeely; nineteen great grandchildren,; and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; both husbands; three daughters, Kathy Williams, Jennetta (Troy) McNealy, and Edna "Edie" Summers; a son, Raymond Baker; a brother, Curtis Hancock; two sisters,, Marjorie Pruett and Florine Ivy; and a granddaughter, Stacy Hoffman.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL
Services will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:00 am at the funeral home in Alton. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, IL
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude's Children Hospital or Alton 5 A's.
