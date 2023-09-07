Maloy “Gene” E. Flinn, 92, formerly of Dorsey entered into rest Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Foxes Grove in Wood River. He was born January 13, 1931 in Granite City to Robert and Amy Elizabeth (Davis) Flinn. He married Frances R. Dodson in 1956; she preceded him in death after 58 years of marriage on November, 29 2012.
Dear father of William R. (Kathleen) Flinn, Katherine Lee Henderson and Kerry M. Flinn; dear brother of Marian Hammond, grandfather of Suzanne, Christine, Magan, Mark, Amy, Helen and Brittany; great grandfather of 12 and great great grandfather of 4 and friend to many.
Gene graduated from Granite City High School in 1949. Upon graduation he attended Washington University for 2 years before taking a sabbatical to serve his country in the United States Army. After 2 years of service he enrolled at SIUE where he received both a Bachelors and Masters in Chemistry. Gene and his wife Frances raised their family in Mitchell before becoming partners in the formation of Locwood Estates near Dorsey. He was a proud member of the Moro Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and an avid singer and member of the choir.
We like to extend a Thank You to the Staff of Foxes Grove and BJC Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Gene.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Moro Presbyterian Church in Moro. Burial will follow at Moro Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Moro Presbyterian Church. Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.