Mae Earleen Stutz

Mae Earleen "Dutch" (Fernandes) Stutz, 80, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at River Crossing of Edwardsville with her family by her side.
She was born on January 14, 1943 in Abilene, TX the daughter of Emmett Eugene and Mae Earleen (Speed) Parrish. She married William C. Stutz on June 18, 1966 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto.
Dutch worked as a teacher for the Bethalto School District. She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace. Dutch enjoyed singing in the church choir and the Community Christmas Choir. She loved working her flower beds and was very knowledgeable about most plants. Dutch and Bill were members of the Hoedowners Square Dance Club for many years. She was involved with BAMMI through the Chicago Lung Association. Dutch was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, Bill; she is survived by a son and his significant other, William A. Stutz and Becky Niebruegge of Bethalto; a daughter and son-in-law, Mae Earleen and Marty Arnold of Alton; her grandchildren, Quinn Stutz, Gage Weindel, Mae Earleen "Sammie" Arnold, and Eric Arnold; her siblings and their spouses, Virginia and Ronnie Grider, Bobbi Douglas, Gail and Glenn Wofford, and Gene Parrish; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and River Johnson; her youngest daughter and furbaby, Scarlett; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Julie Louise Weindel.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto with Father Tom Liebler officiating.
She will be interred at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.