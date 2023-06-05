Madeen Cook, age79, entered eternal rest, Tuesday May 30, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Madeen was born December 2, 1943, in Doniphan, MO. She was the oldest of ten siblings.
Madeen married Jackie "Jack" Cook in Pontoon Beach, IL on July 2, 1960. They eventually moved to Mitchell, IL where they would raise their family. Her and Jack moved to Alton, IL after the kids were grown, to live in their dream "historical" home.
She worked at Denny's Restaurant for over twenty years. She left Denny's to work at Western Union, where she retired.
She loved quilting, camping, going for long motorcycle rides with Jack, drinking Pepsi with peanuts, cooking her "award worthy" chili, collecting Fenton Glass, bowling, and spending time with her family.
Madeen is survived by her five children, Victor (Christine) Cook of Mitchell, IL, Gary (Jennifer) Cook of Gilfroy, CA, Lloyd Cook of Alton, IL, Lora (Greg) Dennis of Granite City, IL and Barbara Cook of Moro, IL. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren. Sean, Ryan, Brittni, Brian, Kelly, David, Brenna, James, Ben, Samantha, Danielle, Amanda, Kayley and twenty eight great grandchildren as well as eight siblings, many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cook, her parents, Pauline Fitzgerald and Gerald Elliott, three siblings, Jerry Elliott, Larry Elliott, and Barbara Elliott.
Pallbearers will be Sean Cook, Ryan Cook, Ben Cook, Brayden Silva, Cameron Silva and Sean Cook, Jr.
Visitation will be 11 until time of service at 12:30 pm on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to VFW Post 1300 in Granite City
