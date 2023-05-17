Mable F. Wind, 84 of Alton Illinois, entered into rest on Monday, October 10, 2022
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was born on September 17, 1938 in Annapolis, Missouri. She was daughter of the late Vernie Hampton and late Ruby (Kelly) Poe. Sister to two sisters: Loretta (the late Robert) Steele of St. Louis, and Anna (the late Stanley) Szczepanik of South Dakota; four brothers: Walter Joe (Erma) Hampton of Arnold, Mo., late Alton (Ida) Hampton of Hillsboro, Mo., Cecil (Pat) Hampton of Florida and Gary Hampton of Farmington, Mo.
She was married to the late Jerry H. Wind on September 1, 1956.
She is survived by her two sons David E. Wind of Alton, IL and Thomas A. Wind (Laura) of Godfrey, IL and two grandchildren Alex R. Wind and Hope E. Wind of Godfrey, IL
A memorial will be held at The Bridge Church 504 E 12th St., Alton, IL 62002 on Thursday May 25, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.