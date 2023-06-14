Mabel L. Dacus, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home with her family at her side. She was born December 29, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late George Clinton Main Sr. and Mabel Catherine (Getz) Main. She married William “Dub” Dacus on August 31, 1957, in Hernando, Mississippi and he passed away on April 23, 2012. Mabel retired from the Granite City School District in 2015 after many years of dedicated service as a cafeteria worker and teacher’s aide. She had also worked several years at Grants Department Store in Granite City. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Granite City and had helped with the P.T.A. and served as a Brownie leader. She enjoyed playing Bingo, traveling and her many visits to Branson. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three children, Katherine Dacus Oehlecker of Granite City, Debra L. “Debbie” Dacus Flaugher of Granite City and William “Bill and Paige Dacus Jr. of Wood River; five grandchildren, Don Oehlecker, Danny Meade, Kimberly Ripley, Katie Shrum Oehlecker and Derek Flaugher; great grandchildren, Taylor Oehlecker, Bailey Enyart, Clayton Shrum, Ava Shrum, Alan Meade and Abigail Meade; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wm. Clay Dacus; son-in-law, Keith Flaugher, grandson, George Meade; two sisters, Evelyn Cox and Hazel Gonzales and a brother, George C. “Sonny” Main Jr. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
