Lucy Richardson

Lucinda "Lucy" Mary Richardson, 75, entered Heaven's Gate at 8 am, July 28, 2023 in Alton.
Born March 19, 1948 in Alton, she was the 5th child of the late John Joseph and Alice (Matthews) Richardson.
Lucy graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto and attended Lewis and Clark Community College.
Prior to retiring, she worked as a Chiropractic Assistant at Hoover Chiropractic and as a secretary for Bethalto Church of God.
She was a gentle spirited woman with a kind heart who served the Lord since she was thirteen years old. Due to her love and compassion for children, Lucy and her sister and brother-in-law were very involved in children's ministry through community outreach for the Church at the Keasler Center in East Alton. They also traveled throughout several states to conduct "Kid's Crusades" and puppet ministry. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are two sisters, Lola (Lyndall) Newell of Fosterburg, Sadie (Arthur) Lewis of Arnold, MO; sister-in-law, Nancy Richardson of Rosewood Heights; eight nieces and nephews, Deb Richardson Stauffer of Granite City, David (Teri) Lewis of O'Fallon, MO, Steven (Renee) Lewis of Gresham, OR, John C. Richardson (Dana Ficker) of Granite City, Gary (Lori) Lewis of Cleveland, TN, Rhonda (Paul) Smallwood of Tierra Verde, FL, Crystal (Jesse) Lehnen of Rosewood Heights, Jerry Richardson of Cottage Hills; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, August 5, at Bethalto Church of God. Bishop Gary Lewis will officiate.
Burial will follow in Short Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.