Lucy A. Cope, 92, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2023, at 11:14 am at River Crossing of Alton. She was born on December 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence and Fannie (Rudolph) Cope. Lucy married Thomas Norman Cope on December 24, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Lucy spent her life taking care of her family, whom she loved deeply. She loved to bake, especially for the holidays when the family was able to gather. Lucy had an affinity for sweets and would share whenever she could.
She had a green thumb and was able to take any dying plant and bring it back to life. Lucy loved all flowers and was known to scatter flower seeds throughout the yard, making mowing difficult. But no matter how many times the flowers were mowed over, they always seemed to come back. Eventually, her garden moved inside into pots when going outside became more difficult.
Lucy was an animal lover. She had a way with animals and was always taking one in to care for. Lucy loved her critters, big and small.
Lucy is survived by her three children and their spouses, Mick (Debbie) Cope of Bethalto, Sandra Cope of Alton, and Scott (Lesa) Cope of Rosewood Heights; five grandchildren and their spouses, Kyle (Tara) Cope, Tanner (Alyssa) Cope, Heather (Brandon) Twichell, Michael (Erinn) Cope, and Zachary (Hannah Robinson) Cope; and seven great-grandchildren, Rylee, Karlee, Carson, Lennon, Sophia, Isaac, and Azrael.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 11 am until time of Memorial Service at 1 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the 5 A's, in Lucy's honor.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com