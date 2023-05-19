obit stock color

JERSEYVILLE – Louretta Jane Kitson, 73, died at 8:11 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. 

Surviving are her husband: Kenneth Kitson of Jerseyville

Children:

Keith (Rebecca) Kitson of Jerseyville

Sharilyn Droege of Jerseyville

Kevin (Becca) Kitson of Eldred

Craig (Elizabeth) Kitson of Roodhouse 

Sister and brother in-law: 

Elsie (Ronald) Davenport of Wood River 

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. 

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Gospel Assembly Church. 

Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery

Memorials may be given to Gospel Assembly Church