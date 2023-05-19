JERSEYVILLE – Louretta Jane Kitson, 73, died at 8:11 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are her husband: Kenneth Kitson of Jerseyville
Children:
Keith (Rebecca) Kitson of Jerseyville
Sharilyn Droege of Jerseyville
Kevin (Becca) Kitson of Eldred
Craig (Elizabeth) Kitson of Roodhouse
Sister and brother in-law:
Elsie (Ronald) Davenport of Wood River
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Gospel Assembly Church.
Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery
Memorials may be given to Gospel Assembly Church