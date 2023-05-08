Louise L. Ware, 79, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 12:02 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Liberty Village in Maryville. She was born March 23, 1944, in Decatur, Illinois, a daughter of the late M. Dale and Bernice A. (Bradfield) Larrick. Louise attended Decatur MacArthur High School and Eastern Illinois University. She married Virgil C. Ware on August 24, 1963, in Decatur and he passed away on February 19, 2009. Louise had enjoyed many years as a floral designer, working at National Supermarket and retiring from Schnucks Supermarket in Granite City. She was a faithful member of the Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City and enjoyed her many years as a member of the Elks Lodge, B.P.O.E. 1063 in Granite City with her husband and also enjoyed attending H.O.P.E. luncheons. She enjoyed her days of sewing and proudly donated many crafts to various charities in the area, loved gardening, baking and all things that had to do with her family. Louise had a great sense of humor, loved talking to people and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many. She is survived and will greatly be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Leesah and Lon Watson of Redfield, Arkansas; son, David Ware of granite City; grandchildren and spouses, Jonathan and Jordan Watson of Dallas, Texas and Chase and Jennifer Ware of Houston, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and John Mies of Urbana; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Kay Larrick of Rockford; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and many cherished friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Susan Harrison officiating. Burial will be at the Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, Illinois at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Beverly Farms Foundation or to Nameoki United Methodist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com