Louis Raymond Casey Jr, age 95, of Valles Mines, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He was born on January 10, 1928 to the parents of Louis Raymond Casey Sr. and Ida Gardell.
Louis served his country during the Korean War and was in the Coast Guard.
He is survived by daughter; Karen Casey (Greg Thome) of Jefferson County, Missouri, son; Louis Raymond Casey III (Brenda) of Godfrey, IL., Grandchildren; Louis Raymond Casey IV and Lierin Hartle (Ron), 3 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Jean Marie Murphy.
Mr. Casey will be laid to rest at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri where a committal service will be held at 11:30am, Tuesday, August, 22, 2023.
The family is being served by Gent Funeral Home 2409 State Street, Alton, Illinois.
