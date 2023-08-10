Lou Ann Spangler, 59, of Keyesport, IL died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on November 14, 1963 in Granite City, IL to Carolyn (Henderson) Frye.
Lou Ann worked for many years in health care as a CNA. She enjoyed playing BINGO and was a lover of large dogs, such as Great Danes and Dobermans, including her own Jada and Ava.
Lou Ann is survived by 2 sons: James Spangler of Granite City and Josh Spangler; a niece, Caitlin Arnold of Granite City; 2 brothers: Mark (Laura) Ealy of TX and Randy Ealy; close friends: Shyanne Colston, Brian Colston and Josiah Colston, whom she treated like grandchildren; former husband, James Spangler, Sr and her extended family and friends.
Besides her mother, Lou Ann is preceded in death by her step father, Paul Frye and a sister, Lisa Frye.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
