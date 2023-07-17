Lorrine Ruth Brandes, 97, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
She was born on July 2, 1926 in Panama, IL to Willard and Flossie (Clark) Bono.
Lorrine married Edward Fred Brandes, Sr and he preceded her in death.
The loving mother and grandmother was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City where she was a helper for the children’s choir. She volunteered for many years at Granite Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City. Lorrine liked doing needlepoint and her favorite thing to do was cleaning houses.
Lorrine is survived by a daughter-in-law, Donna Brandes of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Jeremy Johnson and Caslyn Brandes; 2 great grandchildren: Reagan Elizabeth Johnson and Michael Edward Johnson and by many close neighbors and friends.
Besides her husband and parents, Lorrine is preceded in death by a son, Edward Fred Brandes, Jr; 3 brothers: Bobby Bono, Donald Bono and Raymond Bono and a sister, Loretta Olive.
A memorial service will be held by the family at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City with the Rev. Karla Frost officiating at a later date.
