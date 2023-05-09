Lorri Lee Buck, 58, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on June 4, 1964 in Parsons, KS to Philip and Judith (Hannon) Clark.
The loving mother and grandmother worked at Shotzys in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed playing Yatzee and spending time with her family.
Lorri is survived by 2 sons: Isaac Rose of Granite City and Bruce Rose of Granite City; 7 grandchildren: Rocky, Isabella, Temperance, Skyleigh, Jurnee, Nick and Austin and 3 sisters: Jerri (Mike) Brewer of Junction City, KS, Traci Clark of Granite City and Patti Addison of Junction City, KS.
Besides her parents, Lorri is preceded in death by her late husband, Philip Buck; dear friend, William “Bill” Cotton and a sister, Tammi Clark.
