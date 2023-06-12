Lorraine McKay

Lorraine Lee McKay, age 69, of Granite City, Il, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Lorraine was born on June 1, 1954 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Melvin O. McKay and Margaret L. “Peggy” (Range) McKay.
Lorraine was of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed yoga and working out. In her younger years, she volunteered at Cahokia Mounds, helping with archaeological digs. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Lorraine loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory McKay; and by a nephew, Joseph Johnson.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Norma McKay of Granite City, IL; proud aunt to Matthew Taylor, Daniel Millsap and Daisy Millsap; proud great-aunt to Zoey Taylor; extended family and many dear friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A. and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
