Lorene Pohlman

Lorene M. Pohlman, 95, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 surrounded by her loving family, a family of five sons and a niece to whom she spent her life teaching them what a good and noble heart was and should be. Born September 8, 1927 on a rural farm in the Beltrees area of Dow, IL, she was the daughter of Frank and Anna Wendle. Lorene was a member of the St. Michaels Catholic Church in Beltrees and an early parishioner of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.
On February 13, 1951 she married Leonard H. Pohlman who preceded her in death September 16, of 2020. A loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother she remained active in Parish work activities most of her adult life. Surviving are her five sons, Richard (Karen) of Arnold, MO, Robert (Linda) of Alton, Mark (Debbie) of Godfrey, Patrick (Connie) of Kirkwood, MO, Phillip of Godfrey and Mary (Tungett) Steckel of Jerseyville, IL. Also surviving are grandchildren Michael, Becky, David, Brian, Jackie, Olivia, Jennifer, Matt, Natalie, Maggie, Peter, Claire, Leah, Suzanne and Greg. Twelve great grandchildren, her youngest brother Frank (Dorothy) Wendle of Dow, IL and brother-in-law Ronnie (Toni) Pohlman of Brussels, IL.
Preceding her in death are brothers Oliver (AnnaMae) Wendle, Vincent Wendle of the Philippines campaign WWII, five sisters, Cecelia (Henry) Groshans, Agnes (Ernest) Blair, Emily (Vincent) Schroeder, Louise (Ray) Tungett and Betty (Porter) Stevens. Brothers-in-law William (Marjorie) Pohlman, Ralph (Shirley) Pohlman and a sister-in-law Estelle (Gerald) Oseland.
Vigil prayers will be at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023 followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey followed by a luncheon in the Parish Hall room. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church/School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com