Lisa Marie Wolf, 42, passed away unexpectedly at 6:27 am on Friday, May 19, 2023.
She was born on August 18, 1980, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Louis and Carol (Stolze) Wilcox.
Lisa was a former member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton. She loved her cats, painting, art, and refinishing furniture.
She married Jason Wolf on May 18, 2007, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2015.
Lisa is survived by a daughter, Shaina Wolf of East Alton, IL; a stepson, Dylan Wolf of Godfrey, IL; her father, Louis Wilcox of Alton, her companion, Tim Scheldt of Alton; two brothers and a sister, Michael (Deb) Wilcox of Golden, CO, Cindy (Jeff) Lowe of Alton, and, Jeff Wilcox of Alton; four nieces and two nephews, Audra and Alexa Wilcox, Kristin and Carson Lowe, and Aaron and Annabelle Wilcox, and one great niece, Oaklynn Wilcox; her aunt Sue Kelly of Alton, IL; Barb Sutphin of Godfrey, IL and Jean Goetges of Alton, IL; her mother-in-law, Kelli Bland of East Alton, IL; and a special friend, Greg Miller of Alton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jason Wolf; her mother, Carol A. Wilcox; her grandparents, Stella and Ernest Stolze; and her aunt, Janet Stolze.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday, May 26, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 1313 West Delmar, Godfrey, Illinois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steven Janoski celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.
Online condolences and a guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.