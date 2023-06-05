Linette Siever

Linette B. "Nettie" Siever, age 103 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Breese Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.
She was born on Friday, October 24, 1919, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Harold and Hazel (nee Koch) Gnaegy.
On Saturday, February 9, 1946, she married Kenneth L. Siever at the Evangelical & Reformed Church, who passed away on Thursday, February 9, 1989.
She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Mrs. Siever was born in Granite City, IL and grew up there. She had worked at Highland Supply Corp. for several years. Then she devoted her life to raising her family. She had a private pilot's license, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing. She was a Cardinals fan and loved watching all types of sports.
Survivors include:
Daughter - Andrea L. Spengel, Willis, TX
Son - Brian K. (Margie) Siever, Phoenix, AZ
Son - Carl L. (Jill) Siever, Highland, IL
Son - Dale H. (Tammy) Siever, Chandler, AZ
Grandchild - Tim (Laura) Spengel
Grandchild - Nathan Spengel
Grandchild - Erin (Bob) Foster
Grandchild - Stephanie (Scott) Schoenherr
Grandchild - Kyle (Jen) Siever
Grandchild - Trent (Jen) Siever
Grandchild - Geoffrey L. Siever
Grandchild - Christine (Scott) Toenyes
Grandchild - Elizabeth (Nathan) Whipple
Grandchild - Jason (Stephanie) Siever
Grandchild - Braiden (Kelsey) Siever
Grandchild - Kirstein (Adrian) Siever
Great Grandchild - Adam Siever
Great Grandchild - Sophie Whipple
Great Grandchild - Savannah Whipple
Great Grandchild - London Siever
Great Grandchild - Asher Siever
Great Grandchild - John Spengel
Great Grandchild - Wyatt Spengel
Great Grandchild - Mikayla Foster
Great Grandchild - Keira Foster
Great Grandchild - Isabella Schoenherr
Great Grandchild - Alexandra Schoenherr.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Harold Charles Gnaegy - Died 2/27/1950
Mother - Hazel Josephine (nee Koch) Gnaegy - Died 4/08/1939
Husband - Kenneth Lewis Siever - Died 2/09/1989
Son-In-Law - John H. Spengel - Died 08/14/2022
Sister - Theda Gruenenfelder - Died 7/06/1984
Brother - Infant Gnaegy.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or American Heart Association.