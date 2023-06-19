Linda Snyder

Linda L. (Brown-Grable) Snyder, of Holiday Shores, IL, passed away comfortably on June 18, 2023. Linda was born June 25, 1938 in Clay, Kentucky to Thelma (Strouse) Brown and William ‘Willy’ Brown. She graduated from East Alton Wood River High School and received a Bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University. She worked at Olin Corporation and retired from Shell Oil Wood River Refinery. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, she loved the beach, and adored her children and grandchildren immensely.
Linda was preceded in death by her brother William ‘Billy’ Brown, son Darin Keith Grable, husband George Snyder, sister Maxine (Brown) Curtis, and step-daughter Cathy (Snyder) Hertzler.
Linda is survived by her brother Lowell (Mary) Brown and five children: Brent (Stacey) Grable, Brian (Suzanne) Grable, Shannon (Brian) Farmer, Tom (Cindy) Snyder, Kristen (Matt) Landwehr; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton. Burial will follow at a later date with immediate family at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
The family strongly suggests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Darin Grable (late son) or the American Diabetes Association in memory of George Snyder (late husband).