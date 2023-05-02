Linda Marie Oleson, 76, passed away at 8:17pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 21, 1947, in Granite City, the daughter of the late William and Lois (McMillan) Evans. She married Jerry Oleson on July 21, 1979, in Granite City and he preceded her in death in 2017. Linda is survived by her son: Sean Oleson of East Alton and many cousins.
Linda was formerly employed as a Lab Technologist at the Wood River Township Hospital and formerly taught at the Dental School. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan was formerly attended Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City is in charge of cremation arrangements.