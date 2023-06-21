Linda Baer

Linda Sue (Vandergriff) Baer, 76, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, June 17, 2023, succumbing to the degenerative disorder, Frontotemporal Dementia.
She was born December 30, 1946 in Wood River to the late Kenneth and Caroline (LeFever) Vandergriff. She married Jack L. Baer on March 4, 1967 in Bethalto, then made their home in the Alton/Godfrey area. He survives along with their two daughters, Christina Paulda and Jennifer (Greg Hoggatt) Baer.
Linda graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1965, and after raising her daughters, continued her education at SIUE, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and ultimately a Master’s Degree from Rockford College. Her passion was teaching first and second grade children and did so with the Alton School District. After retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher and volunteered with the Reach Out and Read program.
She had many interests and liked to keep busy. There was always a book being read, Jeopardy to watch, afghan blankets being crocheted, lunch or cooking classes with her dear friend, Freda Mullen, and gathering with the BUNCO girls. Travel took her as near as Indiana to visit her brother and as far as her dream trip, Paris, France, to see the Eiffel Tower and tour Claude Monet’s home. Family gatherings were always perfectly planned with made from scratch meals. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons whether it was taking them to the movies, library, or simply planning a fun activity at home.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by three brothers: Roger, H. “Joe” and Robert Vandergriff along with many in-laws and other extended family.
Surviving other than her husband and daughters are two grandsons, Adam (Audrey) Paulda and Nicholas (Kailey) Paulda; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Paulda and Elliott Paulda; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Janet Vandergriff; many nieces and nephews, in-laws and other extended family.
Linda had amazing care givers during the ten years of living with the disorder, most importantly her husband, until she could no longer be cared for safely at home.
The family cannot thank enough: Ellianna Hoggatt, San Gabriel Memory Care, VITAS hospice service and Willow Rose nursing home for the compassionate care given to Linda.
Cremation rites were accorded through Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. No other services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration or a charity of one’s choice.