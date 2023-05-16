Lila Hanold

Lila June Hanold, 91, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 8, 1931, in rural Perry County, AR, the daughter of the late Eva Lina (Harrison) and Ben Simpson.
June married Bruce Hanold on June 13, 1952 in Santa Maria, CA. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2018.
She is survived by two daughters, Teri Hanold Hopwood and Cheryl Hanold (Paul) Walton; five grandchildren Luke Hopwood, Louisa Walton, John Walton, Allen Walton, and George Walton; six great grandchildren; one brother Carl Lee Simpson.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Lina and Ben; husband Bruce; two sisters Eutana Kerwood and Jaqueline Gleason; infant sister Wynelle Simpson; son in law Randy Hopwood.
Private graveside services will be held at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Restore Network.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com