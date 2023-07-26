Lester French

Lester L. French, Jr., 84, passed away 11:20 pm, Monday, July 24, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born February 10, 1939 in Wood River, he was the son of Lester L. and Audrey (Neal) French.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was employed as an assembler for General Motors for 34 years before retiring in October of 1996.
On January 21, 1962 in Colorado Springs, CO, he married Arlene Michaelis. She died May 6, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Don French of Schaumburg; daughter, Deborah Spencer (Jamie Meintzer) of Bethalto; grandchildren, Tim Lawhon, Eboni (Dustin) Mirabal, Marqui Spencer; and great grandchildren, James, Rose and Titus Lawhon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Betty Estes and Lestine Thien.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Friday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where service will be conducted at 11 am Saturday.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.