Lester Bowles

Lester B. Bowles, peacefully entered heaven at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born May 17, 1933 in Litchfield, IL, the son of Byron Brooks and Verna Lillian (Besanceney) Bowles. Les served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio operator on a B-29 during the Korean War. On September 12, 1959, he married Joanne Louise Gent in Alton. She survives. Together they shared 64 years of marriage. In 1970 he purchased Gent Funeral Home from his in-laws, Ralph A. and Eleanor Louise (Winter) Gent and was still active with the funeral home as chairman of the board. He was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. In addition to his wife, Joanne, he is survived by his children, Lynn Hoffman and her husband Michael, Ralph Bowles and his wife Dawn, Laura Bosse’ and Louise Jacoby and her husband Stephen, six grandchildren, Nathanael Hoffman, Benjamin Bowles, Dr. Emma and her husband Dr. Kade Kanelakos, Josie Bowles, Joseph Bosse’ and Samuel Bosse’, and one great granddaughter, Karter Lynnette Kanelakos. Also surviving is his sister, Gerry Johnston of Litchfield, IL, and a sister-in-law, Bertie Bowles of Chattanooga, TN. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Derald Bowles, and a brother-in-law, Carl Johnston. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Reverend Alex Melton and Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church in Alton or Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
