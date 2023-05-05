Leroy Vegher

Leroy J. Vegher, 81, passed away 9:10 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Bria Healthcare of Wood River.
Born December 5, 1941 in Litchfield, he was the son of Paul and Ann (Zeni) Vegher.
He had been a driver for Cassens Transport for many years before retiring.
On December 8, 1962 in Staunton, he married Donna Honerkamp. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Dean (Kim) Vegher of Worden; daughters, Lee Ann (Charles) Wiley and Lisa Callahan all of Alton; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. No services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.