Leroy Lyons, 92, passed away May 14, 2023 after a long cancer battle.
He was born March 18, 1931 in East St. Louis, the son of Roy Lyons and Lola (Shaum) Lyons-Katonah.
Leroy graduated from Alton High School in 1949 and served in the Military Air Force from 1949-1953. He was a proud member of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Local #553 for 69 years.
Leroy, also known as, "Jerry", pitched baseball for Alton High School and was recruited to pitch for the Air Force. He excelled at corkball, was an avid bowler, and a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Leroy was a devoted husband and most loving brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, JoAnn Anderson Lyons; son, Patrick Lyons; daughter, Kelle (Chris) Wright; granddaughters, Laura (Luke) McKenney. Jill (Dr. Robert) Pampel, Melissa (Adam) Nixon; and four great grandchildren, Evelyn and Leo Pampel, Adam and Andie Nixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen Scroggins-Burk; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Robinson Lyons.
Cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Marks Mortuary in wood River entrusted with arrangements.