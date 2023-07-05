Leonard Franklin Jackson, 73, of Hartford, Illinois passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home with family by his side. He was born August 30, 1949, in Alton, Illinois, a son of the late George Samuel and Bernice (Hopper) Jackson. He married the love of his life, Linda Sue (Brookshire) Jackson on June 24, 1972, in East Alton and she passed away on December 7, 2013. He had worked as a verifier at Alton Glass Works and enjoyed his days of weightlifting and was an avid collector. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a cherished daughter and son-in-law, Christina and John Hayes of Hartford; three grandchildren, Blake Barnes and fiancé, Emily Sabatino of Granite City, Nicholas and husband, Steve Herrera-Hayes of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Lindsey Hayes of Hartford; a half-brother, George Leslie Jackson; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life and in accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private family remembrance will be held. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association and may be accepted at www.als.org. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com