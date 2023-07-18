Lela Sauls

Lela Irene Sauls, 94, of Bethalto, passed away on at 8:30 am, on Monday, July 17, 2023, while at Highland Health Care.
She was born in Cutler, IL., on February 14, 1929, the daughter of Murray and Emma (Steele) Hindman. Lela married Lemuel "Dale" Sauls in Wood River, on July 25, 1953. He preceded her in death on September 16, 1983.
Lela worked at Wood River Hospital as an LPN before retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bethalto. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, sewing, working puzzles, baking, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Lela loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Becky) Sauls of Bethalto, and Brad (Jill) Sauls of Highland; grandchildren, Krissy (Jesse) Landers, Cassie (Gaz) Pay, James Sauls, and Joseph Sauls; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Grace, Breanna, Ella, April, Deacon, and Blade.
Along with her parents, and husband, Dale, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Howard (Marge) Hindman, Myrtle (Ray) Ervin, Mary (Chuck) Brown, Ollie Hindman, June (Walter) Scheffel, Harold (Mary) Hindman, Eula (Bill) Fowler, Ed (Val) Hindman, and Virgil (Elaine) Hindman.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Tim Drury officiating.
Private inurnment will be at Wesley Cemetery in Eldorado, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Deacon's Fund at First Baptist Church of Bethalto and/or their building fund.
