Lee Roy Hughes, 97, died at 8:03 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on January 25, 1926 in Vienna, Illinois and was the last surviving child born to the late Samuel and Ava Mae (Boner) Hughes.
Lee was a World War II United States Army Veteran, Honorably discharged on November 10, 1945.
He married Alberta Marie (Calvin) Ramsey in November, 1955 in Oregon. Lee worked as a Laborer and had previously resided in Kansas and Oregon, prior to retiring back to Jersey County in 1981. Alberta and Lee shared in 50 years of marriage, prior to her death on September 17, 2006.
Following Alberta’s passing, Lee was blessed with the friendship and care of Patricia Pruitt, who remained loyal and devoted to Lee until his final hours here on Earth.
Lee enjoyed the simple things in life like spending time outdoors, fishing, camping and traveling. As he grew older, he enjoyed the peace and contentment of spending time at his home.
He is survived by his longtime caregiver, Pat Pruitt of Jerseyville; as well as a daughter, Mary Walkins.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister in-law, Everett (Edna) Hughes and Raymond Hughes; a sister and brother in-law, Illa (Albert) Wieneke; as well as his step-children, John Ramsey Jr., James Simpson, Norman Simpson, Hubert “Red” Simpson and Gladys Weed.
Per his wishes, private interment will take place alongside his wife, Alberta, at the Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
