Granite City
Lee Roy Choat, 87, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home.
He was born July 10, 1934 in Gideon, Missouri, a son of the late Harlon and Dora (Chandler) Choat. He married the love of his life, Pauline (Constant) Choat on July 27, 1953 in Malden, Missouri and she passed away on June 24, 2004. Lee retired in 1985 from General Motors in Bowling Green, Kentucky after 30 years of dedicated service as a forklift operator in the Corvette Division. He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers Labor Union and was a United States Army veteran who served his country, stationed in Germany from 1957 until 1959.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association – St. Louis Regional, 1950 Craig Road, St. Louis, MO 63146 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com