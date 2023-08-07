Leda M. Foley, 68, of Dadeville, AL, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:28 am, at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on August 2, 1955, the daughter of the late Mac and Betty (Shirley) McCallister, in Opelika, AL. Leda married Jack Foley on February 9, 1999, in the Virgin Islands. He survives.
Leda, along with her husband, Jack, loved to go antiquing and to yard sales. They loved to see what treasures they could find. She was particularly fond of pottery and had an impressive collection that she put together over the years. Leda loved to watch Survivor and cooking shows on TV, although Jack was the cook in the family. Above all else, Leda loved her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Along with her husband Jack, Leda is survived by her two step-children and their spouses, Timothy and Amber Foley of Wood River and Jessie and Jeremy Hayes of Cottage Hills; ; seven grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Zack, Alyssa, Damian, Torie, and Timothy Jr.; a great-grandchild, Onix, and another one on the way; and two siblings, Sam McCallister of Tennessee and Lynn Newell of Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Covenant House and St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
