Laverna Dare

Laverna Jane Dare, 85, died at 8:25 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at her home. Born March 1, 1938 in Fosterburg, she was the daughter of Earl and Opal June (Hatcher) Miller. She married Edwin Dare on December 24, 1955 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. He survives. Jane worked as a seamstress out of her home. Along with her husband, she is survived by three daughters and a son, Susan Doyle (Thomas) of Godfrey, Diana Bradbery of Houston, TX, Dave Dare (Monica) of Godfrey and Julie Ziino (Rick) of Godfrey, six grandchildren, Christina Kelly (John), Meghan Moehn (Niles), Tim Doyle (Nikki), Zachary Ziino (Emma), Eric Ziino (Selena), and six great grandchildren, Devin Adams, Gavin Doyle, Oliver Ziino, Amelia Ziino, Cooper Doyle, and Benjamin Ziino. Also surviving is a brother, Wayne Miller (Jean) of Galatia, IL, two sisters, Brenda Plunk (David) of Godfrey, and Barbara Harder (Homer) of Edwardsville, and a brother-in-law, Harold Steiner of Florida. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rance Miller and Virgil Miller (Betty), three sisters, Lena Steiner, Harriett Hochstuhl (Dan), and Mary Cloud and a son-in-law, Billy Bradbery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Zachary Ziino will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
