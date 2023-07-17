Laurence Etienne

Laurence L. Etienne “Larry” 79, died at 9:58 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis, MO. Born on Feb.15,1944, in Green Bay, WI, he was the son of Louis and Laura (Mathu). On July 13, 1968, he married the former Barbara Monaco, in St. Louis, MO. After 55 years of marriage, Barbara survives. Also surviving are two beloved twin sons, Sean Etienne (Gina) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Chis Etienne (Tammy) of Oregon, WI; two grandchildren, Samantha Lawrence (Chad) of Sheboygan, WI, and Lauryn Etienne of Oregon, WI. His surviving siblings include a brother, Dennis Etienne of Green Bay, WI, three sisters, Joyce Pickering off Mosinee, WI, Nancy Dorner (Joe) of Kewanee, WI, and Cindy Prevost (Orbie) of Green Bay, WI., and a sister-in-law, Virginia Gassaway (Tom) of Chesterfield, MO, many loved nieces and nephews, and his most beloved Scottish Terriers Piper, Tillie and Stuart.
Larry loved life, and especially sports. Being a Green Bay, WI native, he was addicted to anything Green Bay Packers. He loved playing high school and college football and was also a football official for many years. Fishing in Canada with his buddies, Mike Routhieaux and Norm Pakes, brought him great pleasure. He enjoyed watching his boys play high school baseball and especially enjoyed watching his granddaughter, Lauryn, play fast pitch softball.
Having been raised on a dairy farm, Larry’s professional career revolved around agriculture. Whether it was teaching high school agriculture, working in the large animal feed business or managing a feed mill, he prided himself in his knowledge of the agricultural field.
A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, IL.
Donations can be made in Larry’s honor to The St. Louis Scottie Rescue at stlouisscottierescue.com or to Evelyn’s House at bjchospice.org/Evelyn's-House.
