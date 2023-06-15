Laura Bechtold

Laura Rose Bechtold, 97, died at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey. Born May 24, 1926 in East Alton, she was the daughter of William R. and Emma (Roderfeld) Wunderlich. Mrs. Bechtold was a homemaker and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Beltrees. She married Elmer James Bechtold in West Alton, MO on October 5, 1946. He preceded her in death on October 27, 1991. Surviving is a daughter, Marcia Wheeler of Godfrey, two sons, Mark Bechtold (Karen) of Godfrey and Michael Bechtold (Susie) of Godfrey, a daughter-in-law, Sandra Bechtold of Jerseyville, eight grandchildren, Michelle, Mathew, Tracie, Laura, Tyler, Erin, Trisha, and Christopher, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Pauline Brass and Helen Mulholland (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sons, David, Stephan, and Timothy Bechtold, a son-in-law, Pat Wheeler, and a grandchild, Kylie Bechtold. She was also preceded by her brothers and sisters, Lillian and Lawrence Hunn, John and Verna Wunderlich, Kenneth and Ethel Wunderlich, Wynona and Cyril Beckham, Eileen and John Hayes, Tom and LaVerne Wunderlich, Charles and Bernadine Wunderlich, Lawrence and Myrt Wunderlich, Victor Wunderlich, Catherine and Bob Krueger, and her in-laws, Bernard and Pauline Bechtold, Lavina and Bob Rue, Francis and Maxine Bechtold, Albert and Agnes Bechtold, Charles and Helen Bechtold, Clarence and Bernita Bechtold , Dorothy and Fred Carlisle and Joe Brass. A prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski and Father Frank Kuczera, OMI will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Beltrees, IL. Memorials may be made to the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, AKA McNicholas Club, the VFW Post 1308 Honor Guard or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
