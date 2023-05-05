Lathey “Bill” William Malson Jr, 89, passed away at 9:12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at River Crossings Nursing Facility in Alton.
He was born on April 20, 1934, in Alton to Lathey and Bonnie (Yates) Malson.
He married Mildred J White (deceased April 23, 2021) on April 20, 1998, in Edwardsville.
He married Kathryn L Camerer (deceased January 28, 1998) on March 1, 1957.
Bill graduated from Shurtleff College of Alton with a bachelor’s in chemistry and S.I.U.E with a master’s in counselling education. He was an Army Veteran who served 2 years. His Favorite past time was golf, and he spent many years of his youth as a caddie at Rock Springs Country Club. He had numerous trophies and awards related to golfing and went to college on a golfing scholarship. Over the years he had 2 businesses dedicated to golfing. Bill was an avid reader, spoke several languages, and wrote poetry under various pseudonyms.
Bill retired from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical where he worked as Security Foreman and a chemist. He was a member of Godfrey Baptist Church. A member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is survived by his children, John Malson, Jeffrey (Karen) Malson, Debbie (Chuck) DuRocher, Donald (Connie) Griesemeier , Rhonda McIntyre, Patty (Larry) Fritz and John (Karen) White; stepchildren, Todd (Shari) White, Nancy Berry, Lynda (David) Vandiver, Karen White and Molly Forte; brothers, Barry (Freda) Malson and Bernie (Martha) Malson along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Reverend Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate.
Burial will take place in the Valhalla Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors and the Community Hope Center of Cottage Hills, IL.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.