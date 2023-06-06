Larry Weigel

Larry Gene Weigel was taken to Heaven on June 2, 2023 at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin, IL. He was born in Golden Eagle, Calhoun County, to William and Beulah (Weishaupt) Weigel on July 24, 1936.
Larry did not have an easy life, disabled by cerebral palsy from birth. But he was determined to do all he could with what God gave him. Growing up, he had a lot of patience with his little sister who was always trying to get his attention. Larry struggled to learn to ride a bike, motor scooter, and finally, he learned to drive a car, his joy in life. He was always very careful, and never got a ticket or put a scratch on his cars. Larry was a hard worker, helping his dad in the family service station in Granite City, changing tires, cleaning car windows and taking customers home when dad was "fixing" cars. He was courageous, never giving up on what he wanted to do. He was an inspiration to all, and always had a smile and laugh for everyone. He lived alone after his parents died, mowing the lawn, shopping, and cleaning his house in Godfrey until the cerebral palsy got worse and he couldn't walk. He moved into the Calhoun Nursing and Rehab and loved the food, activities, and friends he made while there. He was loved and cared for by the wonderful staff. Larry had a strong faith in God, never missing church, and he was ready for his Heavenly Home.
Survivors include his sister, Yvonne Mossman; niece, Lori McMahon, great nephews, Collin McMahon (Elisa), Patrick McMahon (Kelly) and Michael McMahon (Natalie), Philip Yatvin (Elizabeth), Luciano L' Abbate, Frankie L' Abbate; and a great niece, Allison Yatvin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Duane Mossman; and niece, Lisa L' Abbate.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Brussels, IL. Reverend Robert Weise will officiate. Burial will be at St. Matthew's Cemetery in Brussels. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Brussels, IL or to a charity of choice.