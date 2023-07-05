Larry Dean Turner, Sr., 67 years old of Granite City, IL passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born to the late George and Thelma (Vincent) Turner in Madison, IL on August 26, 1955. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, he lived to have a good time and enjoyed helping others. He also appreciated spending time with his 22 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Larry is survived by 5 daughters; Samantha Turner, Kimberley Henderson, Chassidi Cotton, Tabatha Martin and Christina Warden; 2 sons; Larry Turner, Jr and Chris Kelley; and 2 sisters; Mary Woolsey and Toni Tanner.
Besides his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a brother: George Turner Jr and 3 sisters: Wendy White, Juanita Downing and Anita Jackson. Services for Larry are pending. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com