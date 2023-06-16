Larry Spain

Larry T. Spain, 92, died at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 22, 1931 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, he was the son of James M. and Margaret (Larson) Spain.
Larry graduated from the University of Iowa and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and was a longtime, proud member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Larry enjoyed reading, golfing (hole in one in Destin, FL) playing bridge, watching all sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals, cheering on his Iowa Hawkeyes, traveling with Shirley, and attending his grandchildren’s events.
He retired as regional manager for Illinois Bell/AT&T. On June 9, 1956, he married the former Shirley J. Janssen in Iowa City, Iowa. She preceded him in death on October 10, 2019. Surviving are two sons, Jim Spain (Nancy Simpson) of Alton, and Tom Spain (Erin) of Godfrey, five grandchildren, Sarah Hansen (Jarrett), Liz Morelli (Dan), Patrick Spain, Claire Spain, and Jack Spain. Also surviving is a sister, Marianne Kratovil of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael J. Spain and a sister, Karen Tiernan.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School.
