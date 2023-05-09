Larry Wayne Sorenson, 65, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Tues. Apr. 25, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born June 18, 1957 in Granite City to the late Clarence & (Betty) Rowden Sorenson.
Larry had been a freelance tree trimmer for over 40 years.
He is survived by 5 grandchildren: Shana Naeve, Alyssa Naeve, Laura Gabbard, Daniel Sorenson and Devin Sorenson; 2 great-grandchildren: Rowen Sorenson and Khloe Fry; 2 brothers: Gary and David; and 3 sisters: Linda, Brenda and Glenda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Larry Wayne Sorenson Jr.; and a sister: Phyllis.
The family will hold a Celebration of Larry’s life at a later date.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.