Larry T. Champa, 70, passed away at 1:40am on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his residence. He was born on November 5, 1952, in St. Louis, the son of the late Frank and Virginia (Berg) Champa. He married the former Cheryl Mygatt on June 22, 1979, in Columbia, Illinois, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Amanda and Keith Armon of Collinsville, Jennifer and Vinay Kumar of Katy, Texas, a granddaughter: Zoya, a brother and sister in law: Gary and Lanie Champa of Kirkwood, Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Larry was employed at Olin Winchester in the production department for over forty – two years prior to his retirement. He loved street rods and was a member of the FBI Street Rod Club. He loved his 1938 Chevy Sedan Delivery. He loved to collect signs, license plates, coins, going to swap meets, flea markets, and Winchester memorabilia.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 4:30pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at Denning Cemetery near West Frankfort, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the MDS Foundation or to BJC Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
