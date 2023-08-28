Kyle William Cook, age 61, of Ellisville, MO, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kyle was born on September 26, 1961 in St. Louis, MO, a son of Edward Cook, deceased, and Dixie L. Cook of Ellisville, MO.
Kyle was a loving son, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and a dear friend to many. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Kyle grew up in Florissant, MO, and attended Parker Road Elementary School, Cross Keys Middle School and McClure North High School. He played football at Cross Keys and McClure North, where he was also a member of the band. Kyle loved music and taught himself to play the guitar. After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, he moved to Edwardsville, IL. He worked for Kimberly-Clark and Georgia Pacific becoming territory manager of the year. He also worked for Walgreens as a Executive Assistant Manager for many years. He was in a band, Rivers Edge, in Edwardsville, IL, and enjoyed playing at different locations in the area. He attended First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville and sang in the choir.
Kyle loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, Kyle is survived by his loving son, Brendon (Jayna) Cook; proud grandfather to Artemis; dear siblings, Kevin (Nancy) Cook and Kent (Susan) Cook; nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of his life, a funerals service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
