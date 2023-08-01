Kurt L. Von Behren, 58, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 9:20 pm, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on February 24, 1965, the son of Shirley (Daniels) and the late Leland Von Behren.
Kurt was employed by Chrysler in Springfield, IL. He also owned and managed real estate. He attended Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto, IL, then went on to graduate from Wood River High School.
Surviving Kurt is his mother, Shirley; and his son, Brenden Von Behren;
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, with Pastor Kale Hanson as officiant.
Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran School.
