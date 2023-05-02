Kevin Hotz

Kevin Jay Hotz, 66, passed away peacefully at 12:56 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was born on January 6, 1957 in Jerseyville, Illinois to the late Robert “Bob” Cope and Garnetta (Blasa) Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Rhanda (Bridges) Hotz. They married on January 20, 1981 in Jerseyville, Illinois and spent 42 happy years together.
Kevin was a hardworking, self-employed contractor for over 40 years. He was a brilliant visionary – if he could imagine it, he could build it. His many clients can attest to his great attention to detail and precise craftsmanship. He enjoyed his work, but in his free time, he always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was also an active member of the Sons of American Legion Post #492 in Jerseyville. Kevin made friends with everyone he met, and he was loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
In addition to his wife, Rhanda, he is survived by his step-father, Don Edwards of Greenfield; eight siblings, Rick, Randy, Deette, Diane, Debbie, Clay, Diane and Lisa; three children, Curtiss Johnson, Crystal Angel and Zak Hotz, all of Jerseyville; grandchildren, Devon and Dylan Johnson and Kendall Angel; a great-grandson, Gideon Johnson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kevin requested a Celebration of Life, and the family request all of Kevin’s loved ones to join them in celebrating his fulfilled life at the American Legion Post #492 in Jerseyville on Saturday, May 13, 2023 beginning at 2:00 p.m.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com